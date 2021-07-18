Opinion

Kalu’s demonstration of strength in Nigeria’s diversity

Posted on Author Ifeanyi Ugwu

In 2004 when I visited the current Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, who was then Governor of Abia State at the Government House in Umuahia, I met him having breakfast with members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) comprising graduates from Nigeria and abroad.

 

To my surprise, after dining with these young and vibrant youths, Kalu, who was clad in white shirt and black trousers, while exchanging pleasantries with the corps members, shared historic and memorable experiences of diverse cultures of virtually all his visitors.

 

I was astounded when the former governor recalled his visit to Argungu, Kebbi State, as a young businessman in his late 20s. Kalu recalled his unforgettable experience at the rich Argungu Fishing Festival and warm hospitality of Argungu people.

 

To the corps member from Osogbo, the Senate Chief Whip went on to share good memories with a close friend, Mr. Ade Olumide, who was a big importer of building materials with his business headquarters in Osogbo. Kalu wouldn’t forget the hot Amala, Ewedu soup and Ogufe, a local delicacy, he enjoyed during many of his trips to the ancient city.

 

Talking to Chinaza, Kalu spoke deeply about the culture of the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general. Kalu went on and on to share good moments and relationships he had over the years built across the country in reference to the states of origin of the corps members.

 

I was not only thrilled but encouraged to embrace people from all tribes and religious divides after my encounter with Kalu and the corps members.

 

 

The former governor’s action changed my perception about life as I live happily with many of my friends and associates from the North and South, although I am of Enugu origin.

 

Kalu didn’t understand the message he passed to the corps members but I am convinced that these corps members today, must have built friendships and relationships beyond boundaries both in their professionally and socially endeavours.

 

Hence, in any situation and environment these Nigerians find themselves, I make bold to say that they can never be perpetrators of division rather promoters of unity among all Nigerians regardless of religious and ethnic sentiments. We are all leaders either in our home, workplace or community, let us sensitise our folks on the subject: Nigeria’s strength lies in our diversity as exemplified by Kalu.

 

 

Ifeanyi Ugwu writes from Owerri, Imo State

