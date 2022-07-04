Kalu’s mother jewel of inestimable value -Groups

The Reality Organisation Worldwide has joined numerous well-wishers to felicitate its president and founder, Elder Chief Mrs Eunice Uzor Kalu Odiukonamba, the mother of Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, (Odiukonamba) on her birthday.

. In a message issued yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of the organisation and administrative secretary of Action Peoples Party (APP), Emeka Adiele, the Organisation described Elder Eunice Uzor Kalu as a jewel of inestimable value.

“As you mark your birthday today we join to celebrate you as a jewel of inestimable value. You have been a scourer of the needy, hope to the hopeless and a pillar of support and hope to the less privileged in society.”

According to the message, her philanthropic gestures have touched and transformed many lives, adding that the society has been made better by her large heart. The birthday message called her “the Esther and Deborah of our time” and wished her a longer life and good health.

