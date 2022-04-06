News Top Stories

Kalu’s performance as Senator is best in history of Abia State – Group State.

A group made up of university dons, Abia professionals, prominent members of the political class and top businessmen, have told Abians to queue behind the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, saying indices show that he has performed better than other senators from the state.

 

The group stormed Arochukwu on Monday to drum up support for the former Abia State governor ahead of the 2023 general election.

 

The group believes that Kalu’s performance as the Senator representing Abia North senatorial district is the best in the history of Abia  Dr Kalu Ncheghe, the leader of the group, appealed to the people of Abia North senatorial district to continue to support the Chief Whip of the Senate, noting that Kalu was ready to do more for the district.

 

He said: “Senator Kalu’s performance as a senator is the best in the history of Abia State. We need to encourage and support his aspiration in 2023.

 

What he has done as a senator is unprecedented. Thebuilding of roads, rebuilding of schools and distribution of educational materials is the first of its kind in Abia North Senatorial District. “The bills, motions and infrastructural development are the best I’ve seen since 1999.

 

We should not joke with our best at this critical time. We need more development in Abia North. Therefore, I am appealing to all to continue to trust Senator Orji Uzor Kalu even beyond 2023 for more development.”

 

Also speaking, Mrs Odide Okoro Agwu noted that Kalu has empowered more women than any other Senator from the zone since the return of democracy in 1999. According to her, Abia North women were ready to do their best to support Kalu’s aspiration in 2023.

 

“No other senator has done what Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is doing today. He has done so much for women through his foundation and direct empowerment. Before, when we elect senators, you won’t see them around till the next four years.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

