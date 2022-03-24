Kalu’s Tax Crimes Commission Bill passes second reading in Senate

A bill seeking to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation system through the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission (NTCC) passed second reading on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Thebill, whichisdesigned to prevent and combat tax crimes, protect taxpayers’ rights, among others, is being sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The bill, which passed first reading when it was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday, March 8, came under the first order of the day during the consideration of bills at Senate plenary received a unanimous voice vote in its favour to scale second reading.

It is entitled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission, 2022 (SB. 951).” The bill also is designed to address irregularities in tax remittances, nonpayment, under-payment of taxes and to establish an NTCC to protect taxpayers’ rights by serving as the Tax Ombudsman. In his lead debate, Senator Kalu said that the bill, if passed into law, would protect taxpayers’ rights as the NTCC would address the lacuna in the tax administration system in the country by making the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accountable, and also create avenues for taxpayers to make complaints over tax related matters.

He disclosed that with the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission, apart from being the first of its kind in the country, it would also address taxpayers’ grievances and complaints promptly and without any hassle, and provide an effective redress system.

