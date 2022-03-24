News Top Stories

Kalu’s Tax Crimes Commission Bill passes second reading in Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

A bill seeking to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation system through the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission (NTCC) passed second reading on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Thebill, whichisdesigned to prevent and combat tax crimes, protect taxpayers’ rights, among others, is being sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The bill, which passed first reading when it was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday, March 8, came under the first order of the day during the consideration of bills at Senate plenary received a unanimous voice vote in its favour to scale second reading.

It is entitled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission, 2022 (SB. 951).” The bill also is designed to address irregularities in tax remittances, nonpayment, under-payment of taxes and to establish an NTCC to protect taxpayers’ rights by serving as the Tax Ombudsman. In his lead debate, Senator Kalu said that the bill, if passed into law, would protect taxpayers’ rights as the NTCC would address the lacuna in the tax administration system in the country by making the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accountable, and also create avenues for taxpayers to make complaints over tax related matters.

He disclosed that with the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission, apart from being the first of its kind in the country, it would also address taxpayers’ grievances and complaints promptly and without any hassle, and provide an effective redress system.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Group drags Femi to ICC for instigating war crimes in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Falana , will face criminal charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly instigating war crimes in Nigeria, triggering the killing of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of properties and other heinous crimes against humanity during and after the EndSARS protests.  The criminal complaint, dated 4th November 2020, was addressed to the Office of […]
News

Court decides on PDP Convention today

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt division will today decide on whether the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will go on with its National Convention on Saturday or not. The appeal panel had on Tuesday, fixed today to rule on the application by the PDP’s suspended National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus challenging his suspension by his ward […]
News Top Stories

Appeal Court stops Rivers, Lagos from collecting VAT

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division yesterday halted the Rivers State Government from collecting Value Added Taxes (VAT) until all legal disputes relating to the matter are resolved. The court also ordered that the judgment of the State High Court from which the state drew authorities to collect the tax must not be implemented. Justice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica