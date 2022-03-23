News

Kalu’s Taxpayers protection Bill passes second reading in Senate

A bill seeking to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation system through the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission (NTCC) passed second reading on the floor of the Senate Wednesday.

The bill, which is designed to prevent and combat tax crimes, protect taxpayers rights, amongst others, is being sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The bill, which passed first reading when it was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday, March 8, came under the first order of the day during the consideration of bills at Senate plenary received a unanimous voice vote in its favour to scale second reading.

The bill is entitled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Inspector General for Tax Crimes Commission, 2022 (SB. 951).”

The bill also is designed to address irregularities in tax remittances, non-payment, under payment of taxes and to establish an NTCC to protect taxpayers’ rights by serving as the Tax Ombudsman.

Presenting the lead debate, Kalu said that the bill, if passed into law, would protect taxpayers’ rights as the NTCC would address the lacuna in the tax administration system in the country by making the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accountable and also create avenues for taxpayers to make complaints over tax related matters.

He disclosed that with the establishment of a National Tax Crimes Commission, apart from being the first of its kind in the country, would also address taxpayers’ grievances and complaints promptly and without any hassle, and provide an effective redressal system.

The Chief Whip urged his colleagues to support the bill, saying that through the creation of the National Tax Crimes Commission, criminal tax investigators would be empowered with their unique forensic accounting skill sets, to be well positioned to combat national security threats and pursue illicit financial flows that were either derived from tax evasion, international tax schemes, cybercrime, or terrorist financing.

Kalu stated that with an increased globalized economy and technological advancements, the country was witnessing transnational organised crime groups and other perpetrators abuse the vulnerabilities in the country’s financial systems.

He elucidated that the bill seeks to complement the Federal Inland Revenue Service in ensuring compliance with payment of tax; develop and implement national policy for tracking down tax defaulters and develop tax compliance strategies.

Drawing the attention of his colleagues to the Tax Administration system of other countries, the lawmaker revealed that countries such as United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia, had an Auditing and Investigative Independent Agency such as the TIGTA and FATCA of United States, the House of Common Treasurer Committee (HCTC) and Tax Ombudsman of the United Kingdom and the Inspector General of Taxation (IGT) and Tax Ombudsman of Australia.

He said that in Africa this was also obtainable in countries such as Ghana, Kenya and South Africa among others.

 

