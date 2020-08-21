Kanayo: Kneeling to propose is emotional blackmail

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has described the practice wherein men kneel down to propose to their women as “emotional blackmail”, adding that marriage is not by force. The 58-year-old took to his Instagram page to address marriage proposal norms in the context of Africa and African subcultures, where many had earlier claimed the practice of kneeling is alien to Nigerians.

“Thanks for joining me in the discussion. SAY NO emotional blackmail by boys kneeling on the street proposing marriage. #marriagenobebyforce,” he wrote. Pete Edochie, a renowned Nigerian movie star, who is also among the prominent figures to first champion the idea, had earlier come under criticism after he called men who kneel to propose “idiots.”

“We are trying to copy white people, right? I believe in the sacrosanctity of our culture, the essence and the core of our culture. The white man kneels down to propose to a girl,” Edochie had opined. “You know what it means? The girl takes over the family. This is why whenever you disagree with your wife overseas, you are kicked out and the wife takes the house.

“As a young man, you should be in charge of your destiny. Kneeling down for a woman makes you a fool. Kneel down before your wife and I’ll sympathize with you when she takes over the home.” Recently, a Nigerian lady refused her boyfriend’s marriage proposal in the full view of the public because the latter refused to kneel before putting forth the ring to her.

