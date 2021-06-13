Body & Soul

Kanayo O Kanayo becomes a model

Many have seen Nollywood icon Kanayo O Kanayo play different characters in several movies over the years, but not as a photoshoot model. K.O.K as he is fondly called made a name for himself in the movie industry playing serious and sometimes scary roles.

 

So much that his name is synonymous to ‘ritual king’ for many who have followed his career in movies for a long time.

 

For the first time, playing the muse in Yomi Casual’s latest collection titled ‘Odogwu’ is showing the fun side of Kanayo O. Kanayo which many of his fans have not seen. K.O.K will be the face of the new ‘Odogwu’ collection, which is said to be made from the finest of fabrics.

 

The pieces from the collection will definitely add a roaring charm to that stylish man’s personality. Some of K.O.K ardent fans may identify with this collection, not just because of the perfect pieces but for the prestige he represents.

