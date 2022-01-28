Arts & Entertainments

Kanayo O Kanayo: Don’t believe sex-for-roles rumours in Nollywood

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo, has debunked reports that women are asked for sexual favours to get roles in the movie industry. The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. “When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame,” he wrote. In 2021, Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, was accused of the same allegation.

He, however, denied the allegation, saying, “As a celebrity, you don’t need to reply to everything they say about you, but there are some things that they’ll say and you need to clear it, let me clear this one.” He urged his colleagues who have worked with him closely to speak up about their relationship with him. Also speaking on the topic, sultry Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, said sex-for-roles doesn’t help actresses in the long run. She advice budding actors/actress to always develop themselves rather than look for short cut.

“The primary advice I will offer any budding actor is that selling yourself for roles to a producer to get ahead does not work in the long run, not as well as hard work and talent. Develop your craft and always give your all in depicting any roles you accept to play whether big or small. That’s what gets you noticed.” ‘Sex for roles’ has remained one of the most controversial topics in Nollywood for years.

 

