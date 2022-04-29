Arts & Entertainments

Kanayo O Kanayo: How desperate IG celebs are destroying Nolly wood

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo has lamented about some desperate Instagram celebrities he claims are destroying Nollywood’s image. The actor was featured on the talk show ’90 Minutes Africa’ hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah. According to him, the desperate Instagram celebrities are destroying Nollywood by doing everything to imitate veterans like Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, and other genuine actresses. “When they introduce themselves as actresses, we know they are not actresses. We know what they are doing is impersonation. It is when they steal the dollars of these politicians that we get to hear about it,” he said.

“And what you will hear then is all these actresses (are) thieves. And that is where we say, no. Or generally, they will say all these Nollywood girls (are prostitutes). We still have very responsible Nollywood girls. “But the worst thing that has happened to Nollywood is the infiltration of Instagram stars into Nollywood. The girls who are popular on Instagram but are not rooted to the ground. They are the worst thing that has happened to Nollywood. “(They) are the ones giving Nollywood a bad name. Because they can do anything to become Genevieve Nnaji. They can do anything to become Omotala. They can do anything to become Rita Dominic. They can do anything.

“They are just popular on Instagram. You cannot rate them on anything.” Responding to questions, the actor said many girls desperately throw themselves into Nollywood for the “benefits”. “What most of these girls do is to ensure that those who design the jacket of movies put their faces. So, she will act in Asaba, take that jacket design to Abuja and see a top politician,” he added. “When she is asked, ‘What do you do?’ She will say ‘I am an actress.’ So, instead of giving her two hundred thousand or one hundred thousand after a night, the man gives her two million. That is one benefit. “You will see a man take a girl from Nigeria to one island and she comes back with a Range Rover just because she is an actress, and that is not good.

 

