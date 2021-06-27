Kanayo O. Kanayo, Lolo bag Gtext Homes Ambassadorship

Body & Soul

Nollywood actor, Kanayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), and On-air personality cum actor, Omotunde Adebowale aka Lolo, on Thursday June 24 signed an ambassadorship deal with a leading global real estate company, Gtext Homes.

 

This was signed during the Gtext Homes monthly Home Buyers Conference which held virtually and had people from different walks of line join via digital platforms. Kanayo was present with his daughter, Valerie Onyekwere, who also signed his papers as a witness.

 

While Lolo has been with Gtext Homes for a while, she also officially signed an ambassadorship deal with the real estate company.

 

Speaking at the event, KOK stated that while he was indeed glad to be part of a prestigious real estate firm like Gtext, he intended to bring greater integrity to the company.

 

In her address, Lolo stated that with Gtext being a leading Nigerian driver of Real Estate, it only made sense that she joins forces with an organisation like theirs.

 

On hand to welcome the duo was the Group MD Gtext, Dr Stephen Akintayo who joined virtually; Sales Manager, Opemipo Loto; and Farouq Usman, Brand Manager, alongside a host of other Gtext management personnel.

