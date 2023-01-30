Kanayo takes Nollywood to Adem Complex, joins Umenzekwe as they urge Nigerians to get their PVCs

Movie Star and Co-founder of Nollywood, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has joined well-meaning Nigerians including the President and Chief Executive Officer of Adem Industrial and Commercial Complex, Hon. (Chief) Modestus Umenzekwe in the call for Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

The duo made the call when the Nollywood maestro and his team paid a courtesy visit to the business mogul in his office in Lagos recently.

Kanayo was at the complex to specially thank the management of Adem Complex for granting his group access and permission to shoot their film in the business arena.

Kanayo also thanked the management of Adem Complex for granting one day holiday to the traders in the market in order for them to go and collect their PVC, adding: “It is most important, we must do the one that made us human beings; it is a Civic responsibility. Nobody knows who will win the election, but we must do our own.”

He said out of those who started the Nollywood industry in Nigeria he is the only only one that is still very active.

Kanayo, a lawyer, who goes by his Mbaise traditional title of Ihe Mbaise jiri ka mba, while speaking to journalists said: “Today we are in Adem Industrial & Commercial Complex with the consent and permission of President and Chief Executive Officer of this place, Hon (Chief) Modestus Umenzekwe (Onwa Achina) to continue what we have been doing over the years; that is the production of movies. And this particular movie is of note because it has to do with nwa boy, the Igbo apprenticeship system.”

He thanked Umenzekwe for granting his group permission to use the complex.

“We use this opportunity to thank Hon. Umenzekwe and members of his executive, we also thank those who are watching what we are doing. May God bless you all.”

In his response Chief Umenzekwe thanked Kanayo O. Kanayo for finding the complex worthy for the film production.

He said Ndigbo are grateful to the Lagos State Government.

“We started here at the twilight of Asiwaju Government, he handed us to Fashola. Fashola was extremely good to us. He never collected a dime from us. When Fashola left, Akinwumi Ambode came in, and then Sanwo-olu. There has not been any problem, if there is any problem at all, it is from our own people.”

Umenzekwe decried a situation where an igboman would be fighting his fellow Igbo man in Lagos State. “Why should an Igboman fight an Igbo man in Lagos, you see situations where our people were going to court against their fellow Igbos.”

He thanked Dr. Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory who was of immense assistance when the Adem Complex was being acquired “We must thank an appreciate Dr. Alex Ekwueme, when we were having problem here we went to him, he said go, so far as what you are doing is genuine, he would help us. And he did it. Our people still came with intimidation. Then we went to Ebitu Ukiwe, and he also helped us.”

Umenzekwe said the Yorubas are friends of the Igbos, and thanked them for being receptive to other ethnic groups. He also called for respect for every Nigerian irrespective of tribe.

“I must confess they have been good to us. But the Igbos must not be taken for granted, if it happens I will shout,” Umenzekwe stressed.

He stated that he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and he is proud of that.

“I am inclined to APC and I don’t hide it, through this party I have done a lot for Ndigbo, I train my people, one day I will leave this place, and one of them must take over this place. I must leave this place for good.”

In the end the General Secretary, Mr Chukwuemeka Nzekwe thanked Anayo O.Kanayo for coming to the market to shoot his film, adding that the purpose of their coming would not be defeated.”

