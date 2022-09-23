Sports

Kane credits personal physio with helping resolve ankle problems

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

England striker Harry Kane said working with a personal physiotherapist has helped him resolve the ankle issues that have hampered his career.

Kane has had several layoffs in the past due to his ankle problems but has been injury-free this season. He also suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 that kept him on the sidelines for two months.

The 29-year-old said he has been working with the physiotherapist for three years and that he is in a “totally different place” now.

“I was struggling to play consistently throughout a season,” Kane told reporters on Thursday.

“Especially when you come up to major tournaments, it’s great to know your body is in a good place.

“You can get injured at any moment, whether it’s a tackle or a bad movement, but I think when you’re free in your mind and you’ve been playing consistently for a while, it definitely helps with your mindset.

“I kept getting ankle injuries and that led to a bigger hamstring injury. As I’ve got older and more mature, you learn more about your body. When you can push and when you should not push too hard … That’s helped me to consistently play at the level I have.”

England, who have two wins and two draws from their four Nations League group matches so far, play Italy in Milan later on Friday and host Germany at Wembley on September 26.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adidas reveals World Cup official match ball

Posted on Author Reporter

  Today adidas revealed Al Rihla – the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. It is the 14th successive ball adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup™ and translates into “the journey” in Arabic after taking its inspiration from the architecture, iconic boats, and national flag of Qatar. The launch […]
Sports

Costa Rica 2022: Falconets aim for semi final ticket against Netherlands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Highly-inspired Falconets of Nigeria are determined to proceed further at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica and see The Netherlands as simply another mountain to climb to get closer to the diadem. The Dutch, who emerged from a tough Group D that included United States of America and champions Japan, eliminating […]
Sports

Maja on cloud 9 after brace against Everton

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Segun Bailey Abuja One cap Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja, has expressed his delight after scoring twice in his first Premier League start for Fulham against Everton on Sunday night.   The 22-year-old delivered a fivestar performance for the Cottagers in the encounter to help them secure a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.   Maja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica