Sports

Kane hat-trick as Spurs hit seven to reach Europa group stage

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Dele Alli also found the target to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League courtesy of a hugely entertaining victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.
With this their seventh game in 19 gruelling days at the start of the season, you would have forgiven Spurs for easing into the encounter, reports the BBC.
Instead, a frantic first half yielded five goals, four of which went to the home side.
Harry Kane slotted in the opener from close range before former QPR forward Tjaronn Chery curled in a superb equaliser for the visitors.
This only served to provoke further attacking brilliance from the home side, who restored their lead when Lucas Moura flicked the ball in off his back from a corner, and then claimed total control courtesy of two Giovani lo Celso finishes, assisted by the lively Steven Bergwijn and crafty Kane.
The Argentine made way to allow Alli to play the second half, which was somewhat overshadowed by two penalties, awarded via two controversial handballs.
Spurs Matt Doherty and Maccabi’s Ernest Mabouka both had their arms by their side to block crosses but each were penalised, leading to Nikita Rukavytsya narrowing the three-goal margin before Kane restored it.
The England captain then completed a superb night with a neat chipped finish following a Bergwijn pass, before Alli won a penalty with sharp turn to draw a foul that he himself converted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool sign Bayern’s Thiago, eye Wolves’ Jota

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool have signed midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal for £20m. The fee for the Spain international, 29, could eventually rise to £25m with bonuses. “It’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here,” he said. Thiago will […]
Sports

Report: Man City’s Messi contract could include New York City FC clause

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City are weighing up offering Lionel Messi a long-term contract that would see him move to partner club New York City FC after three years in the Premier League, several sources have told ESPN. They could also offer Messi the chance to become an ambassador for the City Football Group, the holding company that owns a number of […]
Sports

Induced Delta FA crisis, bad omen for Nigerian football

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Administrative football crisis is fast becoming a norm in Nigeria. Every organisation, body or group strives to attain peace in an attempt to move the objectives of the body to another level. The reverse is the case in Nigerian football as people come up with various rules to suit their selfish ambitions. At state and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: