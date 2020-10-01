Kane hat-trick as Spurs hit seven to reach Europa group stage

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Dele Alli also found the target to help Tottenham reach the group stage of the Europa League courtesy of a hugely entertaining victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

With this their seventh game in 19 gruelling days at the start of the season, you would have forgiven Spurs for easing into the encounter, reports the BBC.

Instead, a frantic first half yielded five goals, four of which went to the home side.

Harry Kane slotted in the opener from close range before former QPR forward Tjaronn Chery curled in a superb equaliser for the visitors.

This only served to provoke further attacking brilliance from the home side, who restored their lead when Lucas Moura flicked the ball in off his back from a corner, and then claimed total control courtesy of two Giovani lo Celso finishes, assisted by the lively Steven Bergwijn and crafty Kane.

The Argentine made way to allow Alli to play the second half, which was somewhat overshadowed by two penalties, awarded via two controversial handballs.

Spurs Matt Doherty and Maccabi’s Ernest Mabouka both had their arms by their side to block crosses but each were penalised, leading to Nikita Rukavytsya narrowing the three-goal margin before Kane restored it.

The England captain then completed a superb night with a neat chipped finish following a Bergwijn pass, before Alli won a penalty with sharp turn to draw a foul that he himself converted.

