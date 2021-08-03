Sports

Kane misses Spurs’ training amid transfer speculations ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Harry Kane, a transfer target for Manchester City, has not returned to the Tottenham training ground as expected on Monday morning amid speculation over his future. The striker was scheduled to have coronavirus testing on Monday before starting training on Tuesday. Kane has had a threeweek break after helping England r e a c h the Euro 2020 final. Spurs have offered no explanation for why the 28-year-old did not turn up. It is understood Kane felt he had a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he could leave the club this summer.

 

A pre-Euro 2020 move did not materialise as he hoped, but Manchester City remain keen on signing the England captain

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tyson Fury vows to destroy Wilder, Joshua

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Reigning World Boxing Council WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has continued with his war of words with rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Fury has vowed to destroy his Wilder and Joshua when they clash later on in the year according to report by Daily Star. The Gypsy King already showed the quality he is […]
Sports

Ronaldo signals Juve exit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Juventus this summer. According to reports, the 36-year-old Portuguese forward told his colleagues about it during a dressing room discussion. Ronaldo was quoted to have told his teammates that he had already achieved his goal when he joined the Serie A club. It is understood that Ronaldo’s […]
Sports

World Athletics appoints Nesiama to train Ghanaian officials

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama has been appointed by World Athletics to conduct a Technical Education and Certification System Level 1 Course for Ghanaian Athletics. The course is scheduled to hold in Accra from 15th February. This is in a bid to re-tool its officials in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica