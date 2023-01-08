Kane one goal away from Tottenham goalscoring record

Harry Kane moved within one of Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goalscoring record with a trademark finish to earn Spurs a safe FA Cup passage against Portsmouth. Moments after Emerson Royal’s header hit the post,

Kane exchanged passes with Ryan Sessegnon before curling into the far corner from 18 yards. Kane has now scored 265 Spurs goals, one behind the legendary Greaves. Oliver Skipp fired over a great chance to add a second goal but the League One visitors had no reply to Kane’s strike. The England striker has the chance to equal the record, or even break it if he scores more than once, in the north London Premier League derby at home to Arsenal on 15 January.

Spurs had scored just one firsthalf goal in their previous 12 games and never looked like adding to that during a quiet opening 45 minutes in north London, failing to register a single shot on target. Indeed, Portsmouth, cheered on by a sold-out allocation of more than 8,000 noisy visiting fans, created the first half’s best effort as Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s acrobatic shot on the turn was pushed wide by Fraser Forster.

However, Spurs stepped things up following the restart and, just after Royal headed Son’s deep cross on to the post, Kane produced the moment of magic that ultimately proved decisive. Spurs seeking long-awaited cup cheer Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini this week said the FA Cup was “an important target” for Tottenham and that their players had spoken of the need to end a trophy drought dating back 15 years to Spurs’ 2008 League Cup win.

They are out of the Carabao Cup this season and sit fifth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more, leaving the FA Cup and Champions League as their realistic hopes of ending that barren spell. Tottenham have not reached the FA Cup final since winning the competition in 1991, losing in all eight of their subsequent semifinal appearances.

