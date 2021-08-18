Sports

Kane to miss Spurs’ European tie

Harry Kane will not play for Tottenham in Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira.

The England striker, who reportedly wants to leave the club, was not part of the group who flew on Wednesday to Portugal for the game.

Kane, 28, also missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, the team who are trying to buy him, reports the BBC.

He returned to training late after a post-Euro 2020 holiday in the USA.

Kane had been named in the 25-man squad for the game against the team who finished fifth in the Portuguese league last season.

The winner of this two-legged tie goes into the group stage of the inaugural third-tier European competition.

It is thought Kane is still working on his fitness and could face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

