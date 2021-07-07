Kane winner sends England into Euro 2020 final

England battled back from a goal down to beat Denmark after extra time on a truly memorable night at Wembley and reach a first major men’s tournament final since 1966.

Captain Harry Kane’s 105th minute goal, after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty, secured the Three Lions a place in the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday, reports the BBC.

Mikkel Damsgaard had stunned England fans in the 60,000 crowd by putting the Danes ahead with a sumptuous free-kick – the first goal Gareth Southgate’s side had conceded at Euro 2020.

Denmark keeper Schmeichel denied Raheem Sterling from close range before England equalised when captain Simon Kjaer put past his own keeper trying to stop Sterling from connecting with Bukayo Saka’s low cross.

On a night of huge excitement and tension, Schmeichel then produced a full-stretch save to keep out Harry Maguire’s header and he also denied Kane and substitute Jack Grealish before Kane’s winner.

It is the first time England have reached the European Championship final.

Kane’s goal means the Tottenham forward has equalled Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 10 goals for England at major tournaments.

RESULT

England 2 – 1 Denmark (AET)

