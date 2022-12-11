Sports

Kane’ll bounce back ‘stronger’ from penalty miss – Henderson

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jordan Henderson said England captain Harry Kane will bounce back from the heartbreak of missing a late penalty as Gareth Southgate’s side exited the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to France.

Kane had equalled Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 goals for England by levelling the quarterfinal in Qatar at 1-1 with his first penalty of the night.

But after Olivier Giroud put France back in front, the Tottenham striker blazed over when handed a second chance up against his club teammate Hugo Lloris.

“We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, he scored the first one, how many goals he’s contributed to even get us here,” Henderson told ITV.

“He’ll be stronger for it in the long run I’m sure.

“He’s a world class striker, our captain and we wouldn’t be here without him.”

The defeat extends England’s drought without a major tournament victory which stretches back to 1966.

France will face Morocco in the semifinals and with Brazil, Germany, Spain and Portugal already eliminated, Henderson conceded a huge opportunity at glory had slipped through England’s grasp.

“We felt really good, performances were really good. The focus and hunger was there,” added the Liverpool midfielder.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t our night. Give credit to France, who are a good team. I still felt it was there for us to win tonight.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Guardiola relieved, Simeone unconvinced by praise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was relieved that his team survived a nerve-wracking Champions League second leg with Atletico Madrid, but his words of praise for the Spanish side did not go down well with opposite number Diego Simeone. City held on to draw their last-eight clash 0-0 to reach the semifinals 1-0 on […]
Sports

Get your facts right, sports enthusiast tells Dalung

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Youth and Sports Development Minister, Solomon Dalung, has been told to always get his facts right before coming on air to criticize his successor, Sunday Dare.   Dalung, in an interview on national television, accused Dare of not building on the successes he (Dalung) recorded as Sports Minister.   Dalung said this “lack of […]
Sports

…hails Amusan despite 4th place finish

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following Tobi Amusan’s 4th place finish at the women’s 100m hurdles final on Monday, Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has commended her efforts.   “Tobi Amusan still remains one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.   “The important thing to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica