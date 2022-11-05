Kangiwa bags Chinese award of excellence

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has honoured the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa, with the award of excellence for advancing cordial and mutual benefiting relations with the embassy. The award ceremony was held recently at a colourful event to mark the 51st anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties between China and Nigeria held at the Cultural Centre of the Embassy in Abuja. The Award tagged October 1st Award of China – Nigeria Friendship Anniversary was bestowed on Kangiwa in view of his very valuable contributions to the growth and sustenance of healthy bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China.

The award is expected to further spur Kangiwa to remain steadfast in his most-worthy contributions in the service of humanity and among nations of the world for better international cooperation. Making the presentation of the award on behalf of Mr. Cui Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhang Vi, who is the Minister Counsellor in the Chinese Embassy, noted that Kangiwa has continuously worked and cooperated with the embassy in cultural, tourism and hospitality promotion activities that have boosted the cordial and bilateral relationship between the embassy and Nigeria.

In his response, Kangiwa expressed gratitude to the embassy for the recognition while pledging to continue with the promotion of the existing healthy bilateral ties between the two countries for socio economic and cultural benefits. Kangiwa was among 51 prominent Nigerians honoured at the ceremony for their contributions in various fields by the embassy. It should be noted that Nigeria and China shares the same Independence Day anniversary October 1.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...