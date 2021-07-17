Kangiwa charges youths to acquire skills in hospitality business

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has tasked Nigerian youths to seek for knowledge-based skills to enhance their professional proficiency in hospitality trades.

This is even as he urged members of the National Youths Corps Service (NYSC) to pursue career in hospitality business. Kangiwa who made the call through Ahmed Mohammed Sule, director, Media and Public Relations of NIHOTOUR at the recently one weeklong training programme in Dutse for NYSC members serving in Jigawa State, said the training exercise was organised to prepare the them to be self-employed, self-dependent and self-sustaining after the service year. While on his part, the state Commissioner for Commerce and Tourism, represented by the Director of Tourism in the Ministry, Alhaji M. Ringim, expressed the appreciation of the state government to NIHOTOUR for the choice of Jigawa State for the training. He disclosed that the state government will give beneficiaries of the training the opportunity to utilise the knowledge and skills they acquire to better their lots.

The Head of Department of Hospitality, NIHOTOUR, and team leader of the training programme, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, said the selected corps members should consider themselves lucky as his department is fully prepared to impact on them the best of skills they need in hospitality trade to practice professionally in which ever trade they choose to take up after their service period.

Like this: Like Loading...