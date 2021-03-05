News

Kangiwa commends NBTE’s support for tourism training

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, has commended the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for its partnership and supportive role in offering training for the tourism sector. Kangiwa gave this commendation during the week when he paid a courtesy visit on the Acting Executive Secretary of NBTE, Engr. Abbati D Muhammad, at the board’s headquarters in Kaduna. He expressed the institute’s man agement gratitude to NBTE on its continued support to the effective deliver of NIHOTOUR’s programmes. According to him, this has helped the institute to evolve far reaching and endearing courses offered for the nation’s tourism and hospitality industry.

However, he appealed to Muhammad for the accreditation of three its campuses, which are located in Lagos, Kano and Makurdi to run innovation diploma programmes in hospitality and tourism. Kangiwa solicited for more cooperation and inputs from NBTE in the efforts of the institute to come up with more diversify courses that meet the industry’s needs. Muhammad in his remark expressed his delight at the visit, saying this will afford NBTE the opportunity to effective interact with his institution and design more skill related work programmes that will empower Nigerian youths to be gainfully productive.

