Kangiwa: NIHOTOUR set to offer digital technology training

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has set in motion necessary machinery to offer training in digital technology to the different operators and professionals in the tourism sector. This development was made known by the Director General of the nation’s apex travel tourism and hospitality training institute, Alhaji Nura Sani Kanigwa while interacting with the officials of Backbone Connectivity Network Limited (BCN), led by its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Ibrahim Dikko, during a visit to NIHOTOUR’s headquarters in Abuja. Kangiwa said in line the ease of doing business, NIHOTOUR is set to leverage on digital technology to deliver on its core mandate of providing training, skill acquisition and public enlightenment.

The Director General said he was exploring the platform to partner with digital technology service providers so as to deploy their high internet band wave services to achieve the desired upgrade of the Institute’s training services via virtual, e-learning as well as distance learning particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the entrenchment of non-pharmaceutical protocols to stem the upsurge in the spread of the disease. In his remarks, Dikko said BCN has four portals that NIHOTOUR can leverage on to achieve its digital technology service delivery platforms that allow for communication via fibre that is affordable and sustainable.

He said the company has integrated connectivity solution to serve the African continent and their service is to provide dedicated internet facilities of high quality to their clients, assuring NIHOTOUR of high-quality internet service provision from BCN.

