Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa, Onung task new students on discipline, pursuit of academic laurels

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa alongside the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, have charged the newly matriculated 500 students of the institute to be disciplined and focused in their pursuit of academic excellence. Both made the call during the matriculation of the students last week for the 2020/2021 academic session in Abuja and the eight campuses of the institute across the country via Zoom streaming.

Kangiwa said that the institute has since inception offered robust programmes for personnel in the tourism sector while assuring the students of the support of the institute management in ensuring that they attain both their personal and organisational goals in the upgrade of their professional competences. Kangiwa, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Research and Development/General Studies of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele, said this can only be possible if the students are disciplined and focused as well as respect constituted authorities and be studious. While Onung, who was the guest speaker, called for job assurances in the labour market even as he lamented the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the sector, resulting in job losses and dwindling of businesses of stakeholders and investors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Intellectual wellbeing (2)

Posted on Author Yinka Opalaye

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK There are two characteristic ways people differ from one another, namely; personality and intellect. Little wonder why intellectual wellbeing is as important as physical wellbeing. So, what is intellectual wellbeing? Intellectual wellbeing is your ability to keep your mind open, flexible, informed and engaged. Intellectual wellness improves the physical structure of […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigerian tourism stakeholders to minister,NTDC DG: 2020 was a catastrophe

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

For the travel and tourism world, 2019 finished on a high note with global tourism recording about four per cent growth as projected for the year, translating to 1.5 billion international tourist arrivals. Following this sustained growth over the last one decade, the expectation for 2020 was high with continued growth of four per cent […]
Travel & Tourism

JARA BEACH RESORT LAGOS: ‘Simply amazing’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The setting at Jara Beach Resort Lagos exudes picturesque pomp while the location itself presents a perfect picture of a pristine environment with attractive natural feel that the moment you set your foot on the grounds of the resort that is set in Museyo rural community next to Eleko Beach, you feel secured within a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica