Kangiwa, Onung task new students on discipline, pursuit of academic laurels

The Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa alongside the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, have charged the newly matriculated 500 students of the institute to be disciplined and focused in their pursuit of academic excellence. Both made the call during the matriculation of the students last week for the 2020/2021 academic session in Abuja and the eight campuses of the institute across the country via Zoom streaming.

Kangiwa said that the institute has since inception offered robust programmes for personnel in the tourism sector while assuring the students of the support of the institute management in ensuring that they attain both their personal and organisational goals in the upgrade of their professional competences. Kangiwa, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Research and Development/General Studies of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Taiwo Famogbiyele, said this can only be possible if the students are disciplined and focused as well as respect constituted authorities and be studious. While Onung, who was the guest speaker, called for job assurances in the labour market even as he lamented the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the sector, resulting in job losses and dwindling of businesses of stakeholders and investors.

