Kangiwa pledges commitment to leadership, citizenship training for staff

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has pledged his commitment to improve on the quality of staff and personnel of the institute in order to achieve it core mandate.

The DG disclosed this when he received in audience the Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) in Abuja, Mr. Jonah Bawa in his office. According to him, for any organisation to achieve the full potential of its staff, orientation and reorientation to keep them focused on the mandate of the organization, is key.

Kangiwa who commended Bawa for the visit and exchange of ideas, appraised the training the centre offers to the military, para-military and civil personnel in the country, as laudable, adding that he will study further and explore the possibilities of sending staff of the institute to the centre for training.

Bawa in his remark gave a brief history of the centre and its mandate. He said the centre has in addition to its leadership and citizenship training, also undertaken reformatory and correctional training services for youths engaged in militancy and other restive activities in order to stem the tide of violence, restiveness and other social vices that threaten the peace of the country.

