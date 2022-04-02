Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa pledges NIHOTOUR's commitment to SERVICOM Charter creed

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has reiterated the commitment of the Institute to its pact with SERVICOM Charter for effective and quality service delivery in line with the aspirations of the stakeholders and mandate of the training institute. The DG stated this during the unveiling of the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM charter at the Abuja headquarters of the Institute.

He noted that NIHOTOUR owes it a duty to its various stakeholders to provide satisfactory training services for personnel in the tourism sector. With the support and dedication to duty being exhibited by staff of the Institute in the delivery of its core mandate, Kangiwa assured Nigerians of NIHOTOUR’s competence and capability to deliver the quality of training services required for the provision of high standard service delivery in Nigeria’s travel tourism and hospitality industry in line with global best practices.

He noted that the unveiling of the SERVICOM charter of the Institute is a clear demonstration and commitment of NIHOTOUR to uphold the tenets SERVICOM charter to deliver selfless services with integrity, objectivity, openness and honesty to the satisfaction of the customers. In her remarks, the national Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, said the NIHOTOUR SERVICOM charter is designed to serve as guidance for effective and efficient service delivery by NIHOTOUR as well as a guide to its teaming customers to access the services and ways to seek redress in the event of an unsatisfactory service delivery.

While stating her believes in NIHOTOUR’s ability to deliver on its services to its customers, Akajemeli called on staff of the Institute to support the leadership in carrying out their duties. Meanwhile, the Head of NIHOTOUR SERVICOM Unit, Mrs. Gemma Simon, pledged the continued commitment and dedication of members of her team to their responsibilities in ensuring the Institute delivers on its mandate and that customers get the quality of services they deserve. She also called on partners of the Institute’s charter of SERVICOM to offer them the needed support and cooperation for the achievement of the set objectives in the overall interest of the tourism sector.

 

