Kangiwa rates Bayelsa’s training institute best tourism training school, seeks partnership

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has described the Bayelsa Stateowned International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Yenagoa, as one of the most outstanding tourism training schools in the country. This is even as he pledged partnering with the institute to advance the course of manpower development in the tourism sector, which he said is the core mandate of NIHOTOUR. Conducted on tour of the school facilities by the Rector, Prof. Apuega R. Arikawei, alongside others, he expressed satisfaction with the quality of the facilities and the various programmes being offered at both the certificate and National Diploma levels.

The Director General commended the state government for establishing the institute, noting that investing in tourism training school is the best investment any government can make to provide the needed skills and manpower to drive the sector and jumpstart the economy of the state.

While underscoring the importance of the Institute, Kanigwa stated that the tourism sector engages both the educated and uneducated people, saying that the industry has a place for all categories of workers because of it is service oriented nature. He said NIHOTOUR has the mandate of providing professional and technical skills to enhance the service delivery standard of personnel in the sector and allied disciplines to improve on their service delivering. Speaking at the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Tourism, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, informed the DG of his pioneering role in drafting the bill that established the institute in 2012 as part of his voluntary efforts towards promoting the tourism sector in the state. He added that the state administration under Governor Senator Douye Diri, has taken tourism as one of its development pillars.

Kiyaramo stated that Diri’s focus is on creating access roads across the three Senatorial districts of the state, describing access routes as part of the tourism infrastructure that will boost domestic tourism. Noting further that the institute was established to fill the manpower gap, particularly middle manpower, to provide quality service delivering. Earlier, Arikawei briefed the director general of the maiden matriculation of 48 pioneer National Diploma students in tourism, adding that a fresh bill regarding the upgrading of the school has been passed by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, awaiting the governor’s assent. According to the Rector, the bill, when signed into law, will enable the Institute to access external funding to provide the needed infrastructure to function effectively and efficiently in achieving the goals in the requisite areas of manpower development.

 

