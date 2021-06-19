Kangiwa seeks women empowerment through vocational training

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has advocated for vocational training and skill acquisition programmes as empowerment tools for the women so as to make them independent and self-reliance. Kangiwa made the call when he received in his Abuja office a team from the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), led by it Chairperson Mrs. Rekia Rachael Adejo-Andrew.

He said that empowering vulnerable women in the society with the requisite skills in vocational training is the only sure way to protect them against all forms of risks and for their economic survival as independent individuals. He said NIHOTOUR as a training institute is willing to partner with FIDA to offer vocational training for women in line with the mission of President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration in providing hope, succour and healthy living for vulnerable women in the society through tourism businesses.

The DG who expressed his delight with the visit and the good work FIDA is doing to lift the poor, voiceless and vulnerable segment of women in the country, said Nigeria needs more of such enviable social and non-governmental organisations to augment government’s efforts at providing better living conditions for the populace. Earlier in her remark, Adejo-Andrew said they were at NIHOTOUR to congratulate the DG over his appointment as well as to identify with his visionary leadership and philanthropic gesture that have endeared him to many in the country, including FIDA.

She said the that numerous activities of the FIDA, which include the enhancement, promotion, protection and preservation of the rights and welfare of women and children in the society through empowerment, require the support and assistance of well -spirited individuals and organisations like Kangiwa and NIHOTOUR. She then solicited for the assistance of NIHOTOUR in discharging the core responsibilities of FIDA, adding that her organisation will is ready to partner the institute.

