Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa seeks women empowerment through vocational training

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comments Off on Kangiwa seeks women empowerment through vocational training

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has advocated for vocational training and skill acquisition programmes as empowerment tools for the women so as to make them independent and self-reliance. Kangiwa made the call when he received in his Abuja office a team from the Federal Capital territory (FCT), Abuja chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), led by it Chairperson Mrs. Rekia Rachael Adejo-Andrew.

He said that empowering vulnerable women in the society with the requisite skills in vocational training is the only sure way to protect them against all forms of risks and for their economic survival as independent individuals. He said NIHOTOUR as a training institute is willing to partner with FIDA to offer vocational training for women in line with the mission of President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration in providing hope, succour and healthy living for vulnerable women in the society through tourism businesses.

The DG who expressed his delight with the visit and the good work FIDA is doing to lift the poor, voiceless and vulnerable segment of women in the country, said Nigeria needs more of such enviable social and non-governmental organisations to augment government’s efforts at providing better living conditions for the populace. Earlier in her remark, Adejo-Andrew said they were at NIHOTOUR to congratulate the DG over his appointment as well as to identify with his visionary leadership and philanthropic gesture that have endeared him to many in the country, including FIDA.

She said the that numerous activities of the FIDA, which include the enhancement, promotion, protection and preservation of the rights and welfare of women and children in the society through empowerment, require the support and assistance of well -spirited individuals and organisations like Kangiwa and NIHOTOUR. She then solicited for the assistance of NIHOTOUR in discharging the core responsibilities of FIDA, adding that her organisation will is ready to partner the institute.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

ATPN President, Zakari, calls for improvement of hospitality business

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The interim President of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Hassan Abdullahi Zakari, has called for improvement of hospitality business in the country, saying that it plays a vital role in the tourism sector. Zakari, who is also the chief service officer of MICE and Tours Africa, noted hoteliers need to scale up […]
Travel & Tourism

MILLENNIAL TOURE OPERATORS: Get a mentor to walk you through, says Asuquo-Ankoh

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The future of tour operation is believed to belong to the millennial tour operators, who are daring, technology suave and experimental. In Nigeria that trend is emerging with a number of youths taking to tour business, however, a number of them are not trained and certified tour operators. To succeed in this new venture, Mrs. […]
Travel & Tourism

Winners emerge at Nigeria Tourism Awards 2020

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Organisers of Nigeria Travel Week (NTW) has held the 2020 edition of the Nigeria Tourism Awards otherwise known as Balearica Awards 2020, with winners emerging in different categories of the awards. It was held last week as a virtual event due to the COVID-19 regulations, which put a cap on number of people at events. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica