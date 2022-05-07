Kangiwa tasks Africa Union on National Skills Qualification for mobilisation of labour

If the desire of African Union (AU) to mobilise labour in the tourism sector across the continent is to come to fruition especially against the backdrop of the Africa Continental Free Trade Act (AfCFTA) then attention must be paid to the National Skills Qualifications programme.

This summation was made by the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nuar Sani Kangiwa, during the recently held 5th National Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 2022, in Abuja, where he delivered a paper, titled; National Skills Qualification: Panacea to mobilization of labour across the African Union.

In the well researched paper, he gave detailed information on labour across the tourism sector value chain and the power of tourism to absolve human capital from across fields, backing up his presentation with a whole gamut of data and statistics revealing the contribution of tourism through its work force to global economy. He also dwell extensively on training and mobilisation of labour, anchoring his presentation on the need for African Union to adopt the National Skill Qualification programme, which was adopted by Nigeria in 2013 as a standard bearer for manpower training and certification for workers in the tourism sector.

Kangiwa also drew attention to the AU National Labour Migration Policies, Structures and Legislation, which has been in operation for years but has not been effectively gained traction across board in the continent. He then outlined some of the impediments to the full mobilisation of labour across the continent, arising from the non delivery of these two important programmes.

These, according to him, include: Inadequate legislation for the sector operations; Lack of laws to back sector personnel practices; Non regulation of the sector operations; Inadequate sectoral information and data bank direct operational activities; Reluctance of sector organisations to build their respective capacities; Reluctance of specialist experts to be trainers; Non strengthening of the sector institutional frameworks; Lack of synergies among relevant agency operations; and Inadequate ecotourism trainers and facility resources. Others are: Inadequate and obsolete training facilities and equipment; Inadequate funding for human capital development ; Parade of non certificated skilled labour workforce; Brain drain of skilled personnel; De-skilling of qualified professionals for low jobs; Cost of meeting humanitarian obligations; Cost of managing boundaries and security implications of migration; Illegal migration and health matters; Upholding the humanitarian principles of migration; Border management and security; and Promotion of regular and labour migration.

To make progress, he said that: ‘‘it is imperative to strengthen the NSQ capacity building landscapesu with synergies across training providers, labour and external affairs ministries. Government’s efforts in reducing conflicts and insecurity to addressu high level of unemployment is germane not only in Nigeria but throughout the sub region and Africa at large. ‘‘There is the need to strengthen collaboration between the NIHOTOUR, Federal Ministry of Labour and External Affairs,) the National Emergency Management Agency, other government agencies and non-State actors to establish early warning mechanisms for the mobilization of skilled tourism labour across Africa.’’

Kangiwa further stated that: ‘‘Lastly, it is also pertinent to enhance diplomatic initiatives to defuseu tourism sector migration and export of tourism sector labour across Africa.’’ He made the following recom-mendations, saying that: ‘‘To mobilise skilled labour in travel, hospitality and tourism occupational trades across Africa, it is recommended as follows: Strengthening of capacity building in NSQ training delivery through legislative laws and adequate funding; Harmonisation of legislation, policies and practices to improve the management of migration in various ministries (Foreign Affairs, Home/ Interior Affairs, Labour, among others); Policy coherence across government ministries and departments to enhance the understanding of the linkages between migration and development, and alignment of national policies to the regional and international policy frameworks; Policy dialogue at the regional level for international migration to involve two or more states, policy dialogue between states is important for management of migration, and for sharing of data and information; Harmonisation of policies will lead to efficient coordination and a well-organized governance of migration across national boundaries; National laws and policies based on international and regional umbrella principles for adherence to labour export in travel and tourism occupational trades; Involvement of different stakeholders to strengthen mobilisation of tourism sector labour; Promotion of inter-state and inter/intra-regional cooperation to smoothen mobilisation of labour; Work closely with International Office for Migration (IOM) to foster inter-state dialogue and regional cooperation for effective migration and border management.

