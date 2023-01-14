Travel & Tourism

Kangiwa wins The Drum Festival Award in Canada

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has started the New Year on a happy note as he has been named as one of the winners of The Drum Festival Award by the organisers of the yearly drum fiesta.

He is named as the recipient of its Award of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality. He will be presented with the award during the annual Drum Festival scheduled for Fuzion Banquet Hall, Toronto, Canada July 28 this year. In the letter of award, the organisers stated that Kangiwa’s award is in recognition of his tremendous contributions to tourism in Nigeria and Africa. According to the release signed by the Publisher of The Drum Online International Media Inc., Prince Segun Akanni, the festival’s committee decided to honour Kangiwa for his achievements in the tourism industry in Nigeria.

It noted that; “the committee has noted and recognised, among other things, your drive to promote African tourism, culture and cuisines through your activity as convener of the famous Argungu Cultural Festival and Polo Tournament in Argungu, Kebbi State.

“We also recognise, among other things, your drive in the promotion and popularising of Nigerian cuisines; training of over 2, 000 youths and women across the six geo-political zones on tourism and hospitality skills; provision of first mobile (motorised) catering services and training kitchen by NIHOTOUR; celebrating Nigerian Cuisines Day during the World Gastronomy Day; promotion of Nigerian cuisines by hosting Naija Food Exhibition, and many more. “It is in recognition of this that the management of the Drum Online Inc and the festival committee penciled you down as one of the highly distinguished personalities to be honoured at the prestigious occasion in Toronto, Canada.’’

It further noted; ‘‘you will be presented with an Award of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality in recognition and appreciation of your drive, passion and enormous contribution to the tourism industry and as key player in Nigeria’s tourism industry at various times.” On the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival), Akanni said part of the focus and mandate of the Drum Online Media Inc is a burning desire for African cultural renaissance and promotion, hence the organisation’s plan and preparation to showcase one of Africa’s and Nigeria’s most prestigious cultural festivals known as The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival). Some of the activities lined up for the festival are: Procession across Toronto-Mississauga; Lecture on festival’s theme; Arts exhibition; Drum competition; and Presentation of award of excellence.

 

