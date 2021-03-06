Kanigwa harps on capacity upgrade as key to achieving NIHOTOUR’s mandate

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has tasked staff of the institute on capacity development and upgrade, saying that is the only key to achieving the core mandate of the institution, which is charged with capacity building for the nation’s tourism sector.

Kangiwa, who made this known while declaring open a retreat organised for the senior management staff of the institute recently in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said it is the best means of charting the parastatal’s missionvision for achieving efficiency and sustaining staff comraderies, factors fundamental to best service delivery.

The DG lamented the poor record of achievement of NIHOTOUR in its 28 years of existence in its core areas of providing skills proficiency, technical upgrading programmes and professional knowledge-based education in the hospitality and travel tourism in the country. While regretting this failure, he, however, he reiterate his resolve to make NIHOTOUR the warehouse of knowledge and specialist skills as well a foremost enabler of tourism development not only in Nigeria but in the West African sub region.

Like this: Like Loading...