Kanigwa tasks NATOP, tourism operators on training, professionalism

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has tasked professional bodies in the tourism sector to sanitise the sector by ensuring that operators are registered professionals with the pre-requisite certification from existing and registered training institutes and professional bodies. Kangiwa gave this charge while playing host to the national executive council of the Nigeria Tour Operators (NATOP), led by its President, Ime Udo, which paid him a visit in his Abuja office recently.

He urged them to promote professionalism within their ranks and fight against the erroneous notion that no formal training is required to operate in any field of tourism. He noted that NIHOTOUR is readily available to offer training and certification to all their members and other operators in all fields of tourism. Earlier in her remarks, Udo informed the DG that the purpose of the visit was to explore ways of partnering with the institute in the area of manpower training and capacity development of its members, stressing that Nigerian tourism is in need of synergy among stakeholders in order to grow the sector.

Udo disclosed that the new NATOP under her watch is poised at taking the body to its pinnacle as a professional body in tour operations in the country. Given this, she noted that they seek strong partnership with NIHOTOUR to strengthen NATOP as a force to be reckoned with in terms of ethical professional conduct and practices.

 

