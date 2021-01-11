Metro & Crime

Kankara abduction: Emir pays sympathy visit to families

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has paid a sympathy visit to the parents and some of the released abducted students of Government Science Secondary school, Kankara.

Usman, who addressed the gathering at the school assembly hall at the weekend, explained that he would have come earlier, but that he was away for medical check-up when the incident occurred.
He consoled the parents and victims to accept the unfortunate incident in faith and prayed against its reoccurrence.
The Emir commended the prompt action taken by the state government for the timely release of the school boys.
He also lauded the efforts of the security agencies and members of the vigilante group for playing a crucial role in the rescue of the abducted students.
He,  however, appealed to the public to always provide vital information to the security operatives to help them win the war against banditry and Kidnappings in the state.
The Emir further charged wards, village and district heads to remain vigilant and security conscious to avert such menace in their domains.

