Kankara abductions: FG delegation arrives Katsina

A Federal Government delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has arrived Katsina to commiserate with the government and people over Friday’s attack on Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, by yet to be identified bandits.

In the attack, which is said to have occurred at about 10.15pm, a large number of students are said to have been abducted after the bandits in their numbers, according to the principal, Usman Abubakar stormed the school and killed one of the police men on guard duty while the other one escaped with bullet wounds.

According to Abubakar, the bandits later proceeded to the staff quarters where they abducted the wife of one of the workers but later released her while they went away with their child.

He said the situation was, however, brought under control when soldiers of the Nigerian Army stationed in Kankara came and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to abort their operations and flee to the nearby bush with the abducted victims due to the superior firepower of the military.

Reacting to the dastardly act, President Muhammadu Buhari, who incidentally is from the state, has ordered the army to immediately fish out the bandits

