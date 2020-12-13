News

Kankara abductions: FG delegation arrives Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Federal Government delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has arrived Katsina to commiserate with the government and people over Friday’s attack on Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, by yet to be identified bandits.
In the attack, which is said to have occurred at about 10.15pm, a large number of students are said to have been abducted after the bandits in their numbers, according to the principal, Usman Abubakar stormed the school and killed one of the police men on guard duty while the other one escaped with bullet wounds.
According to Abubakar, the bandits later proceeded to the staff quarters where they abducted the wife of one of the workers but later released her while they went away with their child.
He said the situation was, however, brought under control when soldiers of the Nigerian Army stationed in Kankara came and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to abort their operations and flee to the nearby bush with the abducted victims due to the superior firepower of the military.
Reacting to the dastardly act, President Muhammadu Buhari, who incidentally is from the state, has ordered the army to immediately fish out the bandits

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Group expresses displeasure with 2019 NDDC budget process

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa     The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the way and manner in which the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) 2019 budget was handled maintaining that it’s not possible to trace any project to any community in the […]
News

Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike over minimum wage

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday granted an ex-parte order restraining labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage.   Granted by Justice D. K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the court, the order came […]
News

Sterling, Union to invest in Osun tourism project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Efforts by the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to develop tourism sector of the Osun State through Public Private Partnership is beginning to yield positive result as Sterling Bank Plc. and the Union Bank have pledged to place Osun on the list of states to benefit from their huge financial support for massive transformation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: