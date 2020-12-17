News

Kankara abductions: Northern groups begin protest in Katsina

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday embarked on a protest in Katsina State to force the government to rescue hundreds of students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the state.
Led by some national leaders of the group, the protesters bore placards with inscriptions as “BringBackOurBoys;” “government must speak out;” and “We want our children back”.
The protesters also chanted songs seeking the rescue of the abducted students.
Speaking to journalist, a leader of the group, said: “We are here today because we want to tell the Federal Government that what they are doing is not enough and Mr President has failed us. Mr President has shown no sympathy over this matter.
“Mr President has shown no concern over this matter, Mr President doesn’t have a human feeling, the attitude of showing care and concern over these children.”

