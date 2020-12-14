News

Kankara abductions: Take responsibility, rescue all kidnapped students, NLC tells FG

Posted on

…demands deployment of rapid response teams around volatile states

 

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take responsibility and ensure every student  abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was rescued and reunited with their families.

 

A statement signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Monday in Abuja, said the abductions would have been averted if the necessary security initiatives to protect schools which he said were vulnerable to attacks in the area, were carried out.

 

Commending the improved response of security personnel compared to previous attacks over the years, he stressed the need for the deployment of rapid response teams in every security volatile state in the country.

 

In his words: “In our view, this abduction would not have happened, had adequate precaution been taken. It is common knowledge that Katsina and Zamfara, both in the North West, have been the epicenter of extreme violent banditry in the past two or more years with abductions and killings on a regular basis.

 

 

“Villages or communities have been pillaged and reduced to rubble, strangulating in the process all economic activities, especially farming.

“Given this scenario and precedents (Chibok etc), it should have been obvious that Kankara was waiting to happen for two reasons: schools are vulnerable; male schools in particular are rich recruiting grounds.

 

 

“The fact that our security personnel appear to be stretched thin is no reason not to have taken necessary security initiative to protect schools.

 

 

“Government/security should take responsibility and ensure all the students are rescued to the last person, unharmed. Coupled with this, they should do all that is necessary to ensure our students are not abducted from school, ever again.”

 

 

