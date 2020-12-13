News Top Stories

Kankara abductions: We’re still searching for 333 students – Masari

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday confirmed that they were still searching for 333 out of the 839 students abducted on Saturday from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara.

The school was attacked on Friday night by a large party of bandits who were said to have arrived the scene on motorbikes.
Police authorities claimed to have rescued about 200 students from the hands of the bandits.
However, another source said the rescued students actually returned to the school by themselves having escaped by jumping the fence when the bandits attacked the school.
Masari told a delegation of Service Chiefs, led by Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) who were on a sympathy visit.
Masari said that based on government’s record, 333 students cannot be traced.
He explained that his administration in collaboration with security agencies and parents are working to trace the remaining students.
“We are still searching for 333 students to know the actual number of students kidnapped by the bandits,” he said.
Masari said since the incident, no group or individual have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eletu Odibo decries fake news against family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Renown scion of the Royal Eletu Odibo Family of Lagos, Prince Waheed Eletu Odibo, has stated that he has not being declared wanted by EFCC. In a statement issued at the weekend, Prince Eletu Odibo wrote: “My attention has been drawn to reports that I was declared wanted by a Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja. […]
News

Anambra 2021: Lecturers unveil plans to participate in electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A non-partisan group on the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI) has declared readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the best candidate for Anambra governorship position come 2021.     The group which was inaugurated in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions–Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of […]
Editorial Top Stories

Eagles’ declining fortunes and transfer window

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On October 5, the 2020 summer transfer window ended across Europe, but within England, it is still open till October 16. Premier League clubs splashed £1.24 billion on 105 permanent signings during the period. Despite global financial uncertainty and fans still not being allowed back into the stadia, hundreds of millions of pounds were spent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: