Kankara abductions: We’re still searching for 333 students – Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday confirmed that they were still searching for 333 out of the 839 students abducted on Saturday from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara.

The school was attacked on Friday night by a large party of bandits who were said to have arrived the scene on motorbikes.

Police authorities claimed to have rescued about 200 students from the hands of the bandits.

However, another source said the rescued students actually returned to the school by themselves having escaped by jumping the fence when the bandits attacked the school.

Masari told a delegation of Service Chiefs, led by Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) who were on a sympathy visit.

Masari said that based on government’s record, 333 students cannot be traced.

He explained that his administration in collaboration with security agencies and parents are working to trace the remaining students.

“We are still searching for 333 students to know the actual number of students kidnapped by the bandits,” he said.

Masari said since the incident, no group or individual have claimed responsibility for the attack.