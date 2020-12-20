News

Kankara Boys: Buhari commended, gets goodwill message from international human rights group

President Muhammadu Buhari has received commendation from an international human rights group for securing the release of hundreds of kidnapped Kankara schoolboys in Katsina State. 

In a goodwill message by the International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) on Sunday, the group said President Buhari has made good of his promise to ensure that Nigeria remains a secure and indivisible nation where peace and harmony reign supreme. 

According to the letter signed by its Director of Communications, 

Zakari Yinusa, the rights group said the safe return of the students is “highly commendable”. 

By this singular action, the international rights group noted that the president has shown he is indeed on top of the security situation across the country.

The IHRPF added that Nigerians and the rest of the international community are happy that similar situations which were badly managed in the past and led to untold hardship for innocent citizens are better resolved under the current leadership. 

The group, however, assured the president of its total loyalty always, praying that God grants him divine grace, wisdom and strength to succeed. 

Read the full message below:

19th December 2020.
His Excellency,
Muhammadu Buhari GCFR,
President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
The Federal Republic of Nigeria,
Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Dear Sir,

GOODWILL MESSAGE BY INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTION FORUM (IHRPF) TO PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI, GCFR ON THE PROMPT RESCUE OF 344 KIDNAPPED STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT SCIENCE SECONDARY SCHOOL, KANKARA, KATSINA STATE 

The 2019 Presidential Election will remain a very significant watershed and a major turning point in the political history of Nigeria for a long time. This is because local and foreign observers who worked alongside our International Human Rights Protection Forum (IHRPF) had adjudged the said election, which produced you as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the second term in office, as the most credible, fair and transparent election in Nigeria. No doubt, your integrity, consistency and humane character have been major factors that gave you victory over other numerous contenders.  

We recall that your key campaign promises before Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for you first in the year 2015 revolve around anti-corruption war, provision of security and economic improvement. It is heartwarming to note that as at today your administration has not failed in those promises but keeps striving to ensure that Nigeria remains a secure and indivisible nation where peace and harmony reign supreme. By Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), one of the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy is that the security and welfare of the people, to whom sovereignty belongs, shall be the primary purpose of government. Mr President Sir, we can confirm with all sense of responsibility that you have been able to keep faith with this very important part of the 1999 Constitution for the betterment of all Nigerians.

Permit us to the state through this medium that the feat you recently achieved by ensuring the prompt rescue of 344 kidnapped Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State on Thursday, 17th December 2020 from the hands of local bandits is highly commendable. This singular action has shown that you are indeed on top of the security situation across the country. Nigerians and the rest of the international community are happy that similar situations which were badly managed in the past and led to untold hardship for innocent citizens are better resolved under your leadership. 

Being a member of the United Nations, Nigeria has over the past five years been concerned with the protection of the individual as well as collective human rights within her territory.  That the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies have been well trained and properly motivated is a huge plus for your administration. Under your watch, concerted efforts were made by the Nigerian Armed Forces that yielded the return of some of the girls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. When a similar incident happened at Dapchi, you successfully coordinated the return of all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. We are convinced judging from your doggedness that other persons held in captivity across the country by either terrorists or bandits will soon regain their freedom. 

As you continue to work towards taking Nigeria to the Next Level, we assure you of our total loyalty always and pray Almighty God to grant you divine grace, wisdom and strength to succeed. 

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

