Kankara: Buhari’s govt will continue to work hard at protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians following the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by bandits.
“We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release,” the former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State tweeted on Friday.
“And as President Buhari mentioned, this administration will continue to work hard at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians at all times.”
Osinbajo was also thankful that the students had returned safely to be with their families, one week after they were abducted.
The schoolboys – numbering over three hundred- were kidnapped last Friday at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, triggering wide condemnation.
President Buhari had in the wake of the development given a marching order to Nigeria’s security forces to go after the abductees, reiterating his commitment to the protection of lives and properties.
“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara,” the President said, as quoted in a statement released by spokesman Garba Shehu.
“Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured.”
However, barely one week after their kidnap, the students were released and met with Governor Aminu Masari at the State House in Katsina.
He equally assured them that they will be properly taken care of before being handed to their parents, one week after they were abducted by bandits in the north-western state.

