News

Kankara: Provide adequate security for schools, NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Relieved over the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for adequate protection and security in all schools nationwide.

National President of the NUT, Nasir Idris, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Katsina State, Katsina State, Aminu Masari, for securing the timely release of the abducted students

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by NUT’s Press and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Hwande, the Union urged government to engage measures that would heal the students of any psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

“Indeed the entire nation, particularly the education community, has been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of these students who had spent seven days in captivity.

“It is our sincere hope that government would henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and round all schools across the country as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers. These will allay fears of safety concern of students and teachers within our school system and allow for great accomplishments for the attainment of our nation’s educational goals.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Edo panel promises careful assessment of complaints, petitions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #endSARS protest in Edo, retired Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, has given an assurance that the panel would carefully assess all complaints and petitions brought before it. Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Oct. 26 inaugurated the 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding […]
News

Misconduct: Police Commission dismisses ACP, 2 SPs, 3 DSPs, 4 others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…reduces ranks of 9 officers, reprimands 18, The Police Service Commission (PSC), Friday, said it had approved the dismissal of 10 senior officers as well as the reduction in rank of nine others. A breakdown of the dismissed officers included an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SPs), three Deputy Superintendents, and […]
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: