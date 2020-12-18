Kankara: Provide adequate security for schools, NUT tells FG

Relieved over the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for adequate protection and security in all schools nationwide.

National President of the NUT, Nasir Idris, also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Katsina State, Katsina State, Aminu Masari, for securing the timely release of the abducted students

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja by NUT’s Press and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Hwande, the Union urged government to engage measures that would heal the students of any psychological trauma they might have suffered while in captivity.

“Indeed the entire nation, particularly the education community, has been anxiously awaiting the safe release and return of these students who had spent seven days in captivity.

“It is our sincere hope that government would henceforth provide adequate security and protection in and round all schools across the country as well as implement hazard allowance and life insurance for teachers. These will allay fears of safety concern of students and teachers within our school system and allow for great accomplishments for the attainment of our nation’s educational goals.”

