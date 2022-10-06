Kano: Abacha, Bashir missing from INEC’s gov list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on yesterday released the final list of the candidates for the 2023 Kano State governorship poll with the names of the Labour Party candidate Bashir Ishaq Bashir and Mohammed Abacha missing.

Bashir’s name was substituted with the name of Abdullahi Mohammed Raji. INEC, who named Sadiq Wali as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate for the election thus ended the controversy over the authentic representative of the party, with Mohammed, son of the late Head State General Sani Abacha, laying claim to the ticket. Speaking on his omission from the list, Bashir said there was cause for alarm. However, he expressed confidence that his name would be on the ballot paper for the polls. He said: “There is nothing to lose sleep over. The INEC’s list is a work in progress, and we are confident we will make the final list.”

