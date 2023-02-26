Politics

Kano ADP guber candidate unveils blueprint, promises inclusive governance

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADP) in Kano State and a member of the House of Representatives for Municipal Federal Constituency, Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada has unveiled his blueprint for Kano which will serve as a guide for developing the city.
In a colorful ceremony held in Kano, the most prominent opposition candidate was joined by various sections of society, including students, labour unions, market women associations, non-governmental organizations, and other dignitaries from all walks of life.
While unveiling the over 70-page blueprint, the Sharada said the blueprint, which comprises Vision 2040 for Kano, will ensure transparency and accountability in governance, maintain law and order, and promote people-oriented policies.
The Honourable Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada noted that the blueprint was produced after thorough research by academics, technocrats, and members of a Kano think tank, Fitilar Jamaar Kano, led by Khalifa Dankadai.
In order to ensure dedication and commitment to the development of Kano, Honourable Sharada said he presided over the preparation and production of the blueprint from beginning to end, which is a prelude to ensuring robust governance under the Action Democratic Party.
He said the blueprint also contained a special emphasis on women, children, and youth who are in serious need of development in our society.
The ADP governorship candidate also seized the opportunity to showcase the digital empowerment skills of 50,000 youth across the 44 local governments of Kano.
Sharada was joined by the party’s national chairman, Engineer Yabagi Sani, Kano Central Senatorial candidate, Barrister Aisha Dankani, gubernatorial running mate Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu Bako, and Sharadaparty stalwarts.
In order to address the deteriorating state of education in Kano, the ADC gubernatorial candidate, said he will declare a state of emergency in the education sector the moment he is elected Governor of the state.
Sharada made the statement while participating in an interactive session for Kano State 2023 gubernatorial candidates on education, health, security, infrastructure, governance, commerce, industry, agriculture, women, children, and youth development convened by Dr. Aminu Magashi in collaboration with NGO’s and civil society organizations.
Sharada said his government intends to take statistics on all public primary and secondary schools and assess the teaching and learning environment. He said that for education to be saved from collapse, reviewing education policy by his government is a must.
Speaking on the nagging problems of insecurities, Sharada, said in order to curb the growing insecurity affecting, he will create an identification number for every Kano resident.
The candidate said he has the best blueprint so far among other candidates in the state, added that, for insecurity to be a thing of the past, his government will synergize with critical stakeholders to identify and track every Kano resident.
According to him, this can be accomplished by collaborating with traditional rulers at the local level, which include ward heads, village heads, and district heads.
Sharada pointed out that in every discipline and civil service there are people who perform their duties with passion, but they are not lucky to be placed where they suit most. He cited an example of a civil servant who was passionate about teaching and could do better at teaching but was dumped at the office of the Head of Service or Ministry of Agriculture.
“The moment we identify them, we will swap them with civil servants who are passionate about going only through the files and who are always enjoying office work,” said Sha’aban Sharada.
The candidate said he has the best plan for education, including improving the state of the teaching and learning materials in Kano’s higher institutions.
The candidate also pledged to introduce vocational training in primary and secondary schools for students to learn various trades of their choice for self-reliance.

