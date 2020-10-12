Kano announces Jan. date for LG poll

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) plans to conduct the local governments elections on January 16, 2021, with only parties who purchase forms and show clear interests in the process being allowed to take part.

The KANSAIC, which released guidelines on Monday, said they will be conducting the local governments election with 48,000 ad-hoc staff.

According to a release from the Commission, preparation for the council poll start on Monday, October 12.

Addressing journalists on Monday, KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka disclosed that against the 21-day interval required, the Commission is issuing 96 days notice before the election to ensure adequate preparation.

Professor Sheka said sales of nomination forms to interested candidates and parties start from October 19 and replacement of candidates by political parties will end on December 28.

