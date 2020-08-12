Metro & Crime

Kano: Anti-corruption body recovers siphoned money from Ganduje's aide

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, says it has recovered N310,000 allegedly siphoned Ullamas Prayers Money from the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Ali Baba Fagge.
Ali Baba was accused of stealing N45,000 each from the 365 Ullamas hired by the governor to pray for Kano and Nigeria against COVID-19 and civil unrests.
However, Ali Baba Kagama Lafiya Fagge a Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, who is responsible for the invitation of the Ullamas, was accused of stealing some of the money.
The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Muhyi Magaji disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano over the development.
Consequently Fagge was invited alongside his children by the Commission following complaints of alleged illegal deductions of money meant for some religious leaders in the state at a special prayer organised by the governor.
The children were alleged to be the ones that distributed the forms meant for the Clerics to other people.
According to Magaji, seven out of the 10 Fagge gave money money to, complained of the deductions from the N50,000 to be given to them, prompting the Commission to embark on the investigation.

