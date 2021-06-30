Kano anti-corruption boss dares Ganduje, says: ‘You lack power to decide for Agency’

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), on Tuesday rejected posting of a new accountant to the Commission by the state government.

The embattled anti corruption czar, in a memo seen by this newspaper, with reference number PCAC/GEN/1/VOL.1/XX and addressed the state’s Accountant General, insisted that the government lacks the power to decide for his agency.

Barrister Muhuyi Magaji said in the memo: “The Commission is governed (sic) by the provision of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended),” adding that: “Appointments into any office of the Commission other than its membership is within the exclusive competence of the Commission.”

An impeccable source at the Ministry of Finance said: “PCACC’s current accountant is a level 7 officer, hence the need for urgent replacement to pave way for full investigation into the agency’s financial transactions.”

The anti-corruption czar has recently hit the spotlight following a report of a private inquest launched by the government on the alleged flamboyant life style of the public officer.

A source close to the development alleged that the report of the private investigation submitted to the governor painted a picture of a public officer larger than life image whose total emoluments can not deligently support his alleged “outlandish ostentation”.

It was not immediately clear how the state government was going to respond to the technicalities raised by Rimi Gado’s letter, as source said: “The letter was submitted to the Accountant General late on Tuesday

evening.”

