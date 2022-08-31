Kano anti-graft agency recovers N450m property, vehicles

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission (PCACC) says it recovered N450 million from July 2021 to date. Acting Chairman Mahmoud Balarabe said this at a press conference in Kano on Tuesday. He said the commission received 1,602 complaints from families, individuals and corporate bodies within the period under review. According to him, 253 cases have been concluded while 1,349 others are pending. Balarabe said: “We have been able to resolve financial disputes and recover the sum of N450 million. This is excluding the property which we have recovered. “The property includes two houses worth N10 million each another house worth N20 million as well as farmland at Janguza worth N120, where we recovered N90 million waiting for a balance of N30 million. There is also a petrol station that is yet to be estimated. “More so, we have recovered vehicles belonging to the Open Government Policy, OGP, that some former personnel has gone away with.”

