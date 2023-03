The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called on all the party’s agents, supervisors, supporters and other stakeholders to go to their respective collation centres to guard their votes.

The spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba made the call in a statement issued on Saturday in this state.

He said the call become necessary to enable party stakeholders to guard against possible falsification or altering of results by the opposition.

