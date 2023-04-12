Kano APC Contests Abba Yusuf’s Victory, Exempt Gawuna From Suit

Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has filed a petition before Governorship Election Petition Tribunal contesting the victory of Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP, while it exempted the party candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna from the suit.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna was however not joined as a party in the petition, this might not be unconnected with his stand that he lost the electoral battle, and accepted his destiny as he had since congratulated the winner, Yusuf of the NNPP.

The Parties involved in the petition are APC as the petitioner, versus the NNPP, Abba Yusuf, and INEC as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents respectively.

The Respondents have 21 days to respond to the petition after court processes are served on them.

In a 5 volume petition, filed late evening on Sunday, the petitioner, (APC) alleged that Abba Kabir Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election on the ground that his name was not in the list of members of NNPP sent to INEC.

The Petitioner, further alleged that NNPP didn’t win the election with the majority of lawful votes, arguing that some of the votes cast for them are invalid and if removed from their scores, APC will have the highest number of votes cast.

In the petition, APC also alleged that the Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) was wrong for declaring Abba Yusuf the winner, arguing that the margin of lead is not higher than the votes cancelled, as it explained that the election ought to be declared inconclusive.

The Petitioner is asking the Tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Abba Kabir Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election, asking the court to declare that Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the winner, or to declare APC as winner of the election having scored the highest votes cast if the invalid votes are removed from the lawful scores of NNPP.

The Petitioner is similarly praying the Tribunal in the alternative to declare the election as inconclusive, alleging that the margin of lead is not more than the votes cancelled.