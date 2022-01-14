News

Kano APC: Court declines jurisdiction over congresses

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has declined jurisdiction over the Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) ward and council congresses. Justice Hamza Muazu, who was to rule on a stay of execution on two cases resulting from the congresses yesterday, held that he lacked jurisdiction in them since they are under appeal.

The APC faction loyal to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje had filed a stay of execution of the judgment of the court nullifying its congresses, recognizing the one conducted by the faction loyal to ex-Governor Ibrahim Shekarau. On November 30, the judge granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction, seeking a declaration that the Ganduje group did not conduct ward congresses. Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, the Ganduje faction filed a motion of a stay of execution of the judgment after filing an appeal against the case at the Court of Appeal, Abuja ,seeking it to set aside Justice Muazu’s verdict on the congresses.

 

