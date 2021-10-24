Kano APC crisis: I’m ready to reconcile with Shekarau, says Kwankwaso

Eighteen years after, former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed readiness to reconcile with his arch political rival former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, who recently fell out with Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said in an interview: “I knew that Shekarau and Ganduje will not have a smooth political relationship, this is because Ganduje whom I allowed to be my deputy for eight years though on separate transitions had betrayed me why not Shekarau”.

Senator Kwankwaso who was reacting to the news of Shekarau describing him as a good person said, “I’m highly touched that after all these years he is now realizing that I’m not that person he thought I was”. He said, the relationship between Ganduje and Shekarau that went soar was not the least because when I was running for my first tenure Ganduje was my deputy, and when I was going to Defense Ministry I went with him and when I was coming back on the second term, he was far away at lake Chad Basin, yet I still asked him to joint me as my running mate, but at the end of the day, look at what happened between us”.

He stated that he was not in any way surprised that Shekarau and Ganduje are in a political feud. “I’m highly ready to team up with Shekarau if he so wishes, because somebody that will throw away his position, his political names and come out to say good things about me after about 18 years, I think this man is honest enough to work with him”. Speaking on the delegates system of the internal political parties congresses, Senator Kwankwaso said that the system kills democracy because it allows for corruption with delegates ready to betray their sponsor

