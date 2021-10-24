News

Kano APC crisis: I’m ready to reconcile with Shekarau, says Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Eighteen years after, former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed readiness to reconcile with his arch political rival former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, who recently fell out with Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso said in an interview: “I knew that Shekarau and Ganduje will not have a smooth political relationship, this is because Ganduje whom I allowed to be my deputy for eight years though on separate transitions had betrayed me why not Shekarau”.

Senator Kwankwaso who was reacting to the news of Shekarau describing him as a good person said, “I’m highly touched that after all these years he is now realizing that I’m not that person he thought I was”. He said, the relationship between Ganduje and Shekarau that went soar was not the least because when I was running for my first tenure Ganduje was my deputy, and when I was going to Defense Ministry I went with him and when I was coming back on the second term, he was far away at lake Chad Basin, yet I still asked him to joint me as my running mate, but at the end of the day, look at what happened between us”.

He stated that he was not in any way surprised that Shekarau and Ganduje are in a political feud. “I’m highly ready to team up with Shekarau if he so wishes, because somebody that will throw away his position, his political names and come out to say good things about me after about 18 years, I think this man is honest enough to work with him”. Speaking on the delegates system of the internal political parties congresses, Senator Kwankwaso said that the system kills democracy because it allows for corruption with delegates ready to betray their sponsor

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anambra Guber: PDP accuses judge of frustrating appeal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Justice O.A. Nwabunike of an Anambra High Court of frustrating its planned appeal against the judgement affirming Senator Ugochukwu Uba as candidate of the for Anambra State governorship election in November. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party alleged that Justice Nwabunike […]
News

Anambra election: Three aspirants to step down for Moghalu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Indications have emerged that the Direction General and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, is having his way ahead of the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, billed for this month for Anambra State governorship election. Already, a series of meetings have been ongoing since last […]
News

Ondo: DSS warns politicians on conduct

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged politicians to play by the electoral rules before, during and after the exercise. It warned that perpetrators of thuggery and other violent acts detrimental to peace and order, will be identified, arrested and prosecuted. DSS’ Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica